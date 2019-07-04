Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
Top Stories
Best way to fight climate change? Plant a trillion trees
6.6 magnitude quake rattles Southern California
VIDEO: Baby killer punched in the face by victim’s relative after sentencing
Decision on extinguishing Jim Beam fire a ‘day or two’ away
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash
Top Stories
Tomic fined for not meeting ‘professional standards’ in loss
Top Stories
FIFA: Afghanistan coach’s Infantino criticism ‘unjustified’
Got a Tokyo Olympics ticket? Unrivaled demand causes turmoil
The Latest: Murray’s doubles match put on No. 1 Court
Challenging times ahead as Lampard returns to Chelsea
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Auschwitz
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor passes away
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps