Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Goldsboro pond
Top Stories
Raleigh Police Protective Association questions why more than $150K will be spent on art for new training facility
For 9/11 families, mixed views on Trump-Taliban talks
UNC-Chapel Hill students create ‘anti-racist’ alert system
US emergency workers recover more bodies in Bahamas
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
USC athletic director Lynn Swann abruptly resigns
Top Stories
Out of time: NFL tells Beckham not to wear watch in games
Top Stories
US Open champ Andreescu is WTA’s No. 5; Medvedev 4th in ATP
‘Nola No-call’ lawsuit is no more; fan drops his fight
Olympic bound US tops Brazil 89-73, gains World Cup quarters
The MVP exits: Giannis, Greece fail to advance at World Cup
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
President Trump holds rally in Fayetteville
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at 6
bank
Couple spends $120,000 mistakenly deposited in their account — then are arrested
Trending Stories
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Goldsboro pond
Severe weather forces President Trump to cancel Emerald Isle visit
Registered sex offender arrested after stabbing wife, 3 children in Wake County, officials say
Agent Orange effects being seen in grandchildren of Vietnam War veterans
100 NC National Guard soldiers at Ocracoke Island as new flooding video emerges
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps