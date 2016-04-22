Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
The Latest: Trump family building ‘dynasty’ for decades
Top Stories
Wake County team heads to NC coast after Dorian, Knightdale crew returns home
Atlantic Beach residents return to some damage after Hurricane Dorian
Boy pulled from pond after near-drowning in Goldsboro
Rescuers check door-to-door at Ocracoke Island after people trapped in attics
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
No. 1 Clemson, Lawrence dominate 12th-ranked Aggies 24-10
Top Stories
Falcons’ Julio Jones agrees to 3-year, $66 million extension
Top Stories
No. 7 Michigan holds on to beat Army 24-21 in 2 overtimes
Jimmie Johnson looking for win at Indy to get into playoffs
NC State posts 41-0 shutout of Western Carolina
Harper hand X-rays negative, Phils star still gets day off
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Beer Month
Pairing Beer With Food
Trending Stories
Boy pulled from pond after near-drowning in Goldsboro
Governor announces 2nd NC death related to Hurricane Dorian
Raleigh woman charged in I-95 crash that killed motorcyclist, officials say
‘Impaired’ man drives truck into ocean in Outer Banks during Hurricane Dorian
Viral red Jeep stranded on Myrtle Beach removed from the water, still draws crowd
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps