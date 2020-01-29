Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Woman who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA, AP reports
US finds ally in Mexico as asylum policy marks first year
Unknown substance sprayed in woman’s face during NC road rage incident
US military chief in Africa argues for vital US presence
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
2,000 years of Earth’s climate in one simple chart – and the copycat that isn’t what it seems
Top Stories
January 30: Rain Returns Tomorrow
PETA is calling on Punxsutawney Phil to retire and be replaced with robot
January 29: Sprinkles Tonight, Tracking Friday’s Rain
January 28: Back and Forth With Clouds and Sun
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Unknown substance sprayed in woman’s face during NC road rage incident
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman flees from police, gives bizarre excuse when arrested
Top Stories
Durham police make arrest in 2015 walking trail rape
Dog The Bounty Hunter appears to propose to late wife’s friend on Dr. Oz
Former correctional officers sentenced for distributing meth to inmates
CEO buys $6 million Super Bowl ad for veterinary school that saved his dog’s life
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Wheelchair-bound Buoniconti has mixed feelings on football
Top Stories
‘Captain America’ John Lynch enjoys success as 49ers GM
Richard Sherman tweets about getting ‘random’ blood tests just days before Super Bowl
Overhauled Chiefs defense under Spagnuolo rises to occasion
CEO buys $6 million Super Bowl ad for veterinary school that saved his dog’s life
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
behave
Mind Your Manners During this Weekend’s Big Game
Kobe Bryant | 1978-2020
‘Kobe!’: North Carolina teacher has second graders write down their fears and shoot them into a basket
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
More Kobe Bryant
Trending Stories
Woman who licked tub of ice cream faces up to 20 years behind bars
‘Mom jst pls report me mom some guys have me’; Police searching for missing mother of 4
Veteran collapses on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ after hearing current value of his 1970s Rolex
Was Kobe Bryant’s helicopter pilot feeling pressure to fly that day?
Warrant: Former RDU airport employee accused of taking secret photos of women, selling them online
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps