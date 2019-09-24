Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Afghan boy dies after truck runs over box on Greek island
Strong earthquake jolts Pakistan, killing 19, wounding 300
Florida family to take son off life support following sudden collapse during football game
Blood pressure drug losartan recalled again due to cancer-linked chemical contamination
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
DNA links dead man with no criminal record to 1987 SC rape, murder
Top Stories
WEB EXCLUSIVE: How a wrongful rape conviction in NC unearthed the flawed justice system
Top Stories
Kidnapping investigation shuts down US-264 near Zebulon; multiple schools closed as well
Following indictment, Granville County Sheriff agrees to step aside
Lanes still closed as road work set for Tuesday at Raleigh water main break site
Cotton Picked: Wrongful rape conviction links two lives together 35 years later
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
NHL teams aim to fill arenas, drawing fans away from screens
Top Stories
Goldschmidt hits HR in Arizona return, Cards top D-backs 9-7
Top Stories
Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4
Trubisky, Bears get offense on track, beat Redskins 31-15
Do 0-3 start, national TV loss prompt changes for Redskins?
Mets slammed by Marlins, fall 5G back of Brewers with 6 left
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
blood pressure
Blood pressure drug losartan recalled again due to cancer-linked chemical contamination
Trending Stories
Kidnapping investigation shuts down US-264 near Zebulon; multiple schools closed as well
Cotton Picked: Wrongful rape conviction links two lives together 35 years later
6-year-old arrested, has mug shot taken following school tantrum
Man robbed in Durham while picking up woman he met online
Tracking the tropics: Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps