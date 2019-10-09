Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Audit finds vendor overbilled Town of Chapel Hill more than $200,000
Family says woman who died from Legionnaires’ disease attended NC fair, coroner says
N.C. State Fair could make stench of South Wake landfill worse
Chicago releases watchdog probe of Laquan McDonald shooting
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Police charge 3 after finding ‘mummified’ body in shed
Top Stories
Assistant principal called 9-year-old the n-word, parents say
Top Stories
An ‘enormous’ great white shark sank its teeth into a man’s kayak – and left behind 2 giant teeth
‘He has committed impeachable acts’: Joe Biden says President Trump must be impeached
Montgomery, Alabama elects Steven Reed as first black mayor
Wegmans lawsuit alleges “food fraud” over vanilla ice cream made without vanilla beans
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
10-spot: Cardinals score 10 runs in 1st inning vs Braves
Top Stories
Braves don’t give out tomahawks after Helsley’s complaint
Top Stories
Police: New Mexico high school coach lifted $40 from player’s wallet
AP Top 25 Podcast: How No. 5 LSU unleashed its passing game?
Coco Gauff reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Linz
Amid rift with China, will the NBA be forced to apologize?
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
A year removed from Hurricane Michael, a look back at the devastating storm
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at 6
body
Man’s body found in ditch near Lumberton Aldi’s store
Trending Stories
Family says woman who died from Legionnaires’ disease attended NC fair, marking 2nd death in outbreak
Woman’s body found on side of Rocky Mount road
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold at Harris Teeter, Target, Aldi, Trader Joe’s
Live newscasts
Surprise! Family on SC beach vacation pulls 44 pounds of cocaine from ocean
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps