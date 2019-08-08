Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Lawmakers pushed for domestic terrorism law after attacks
Top Stories
International Cat Day 2019 – CBS 17 wants to see your photos and videos
Children of immigrants arrested in mass raid relying on strangers for food and shelter
Border numbers dip below 100k for 1st time in months
Heart-pounding back to school picture features unexpected photobomb
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Merritt ties course record for early lead at Northern Trust
Top Stories
Nadal, Federer joining Djokovic on ATP leadership board
Top Stories
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
Browns trade RB Duke Johnson to Texans for 2020 draft pick
White Sox, Yankees to play at ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2020
Beer chaser: Mayfield endorses sports drink after brew chug
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
bond
Bond set at $100k for father accused of torturing his own children
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps