Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
US issues Turkey new warning over Russian missile purchase
Top Stories
Fiancee of Saudi Khashoggi seeks UN action over his killing
Parents charged after autopsy reveals 96 fractures in premature baby who died in 2018
Scientists successfully transfer 1st test tube rhino embryo
A few Hong Kong protesters apologize for disrupting lives
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Wladimir Klitschko rescued at sea after yacht fire off Spain
Top Stories
Yanks HR in 27th straight to match record, beat Jays 10-8
Top Stories
Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors
Contreras, Lester lead Cubs past Braves 8-3
LEADING OFF: Yanks try for HR record, Braves-Cubs cool off
Michigan beats Vandy 7-4; 1st title since ’62 is 1 win away
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
border
Government moves migrant kids after bad treatment exposed
4 bodies, including 2 infants, found near Texas-Mexico border
250 children living under inhumane conditions at Texas border facility, doctors and attorneys say
“Cocked and loaded” to strike Iran, Trump says he called off operation when told 150 would likely die
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps