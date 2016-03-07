Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Former Indonesian President Habibie dies at age 83
NC House Republicans overrode Gov. Cooper’s budget veto while he attended 9/11 memorial event
Czech leader interested in reversal on recognizing Kosovo
GOP holds NC House seat but shows frailty in suburbs
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
A shocker: US beaten by France 89-79 in World Cup quarters
Top Stories
WNBA postseason gets underway with pair of first-round games
Top Stories
Antonio Brown faces rape accusations by former trainer
LEADING OFF: 9/11 tributes, HR record nears, Yelich injury
Morris’ late goal gives US 1-1 exhibition draw vs Uruguay
Adidas fixer gets year of probation in college hoops case
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Bowe Bergdahl
Bowe Bergdahl lawyers seek meeting with Donald Trump
Trending Stories
Rescan Day
Family of man shot by Cumberland County deputy says incident wasn’t handled properly
2 NC sisters killed in fire that started on stove
Raleigh thieves targeting AC units; tearing machines apart to get copper inside
Edgecombe County science teacher charged with possessing meth
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps