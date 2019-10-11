Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Trooper caught on dashcam pulling over to save American flag on highway
California adopts broadest US rules for seizing guns
Arrest made in Raleigh broad daylight shooting
Auto breaking: A work in progress
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Trooper caught on dashcam pulling over to save American flag on highway
Top Stories
Man sentenced to 24 years for raping, impregnating 11-year-old
Top Stories
Boy, 7, badly injured after stranger picks him up, slams him to ground head first
Woman caught twerking on moving Mustang in TN charged with disorderly conduct
New ‘Jesus Shoes’ let you walk on water
Johnston County high school teacher catches flak for response to sign encouraging prayer
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
USC’s Helton under microscope heading to No. 9 Notre Dame
Top Stories
Cardinals go with same roster for NLCS
Top Stories
Oklahoma-Texas showdown to affect Big 12, playoff races
Russia’s Nagornyy wins world all-around gymnastics gold
Black & Blue Digital Week 6: Panthers take their talents to London
Delle Donne, Mystics wrap up WNBA season with 1st title
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
brakes
Auto breaking: A work in progress
Trending Stories
Man once accused of putting toddler in oven now charged with pouring boiling water on 3-year-old
Felony Lane Gang strikes again, this time in Cary
Johnston County high school teacher catches flak for response to sign encouraging prayer
3-year-old Greensboro girl at center of Amber Alert found alive, FBI says
Women wanted after spraying man with mace, stealing keys and cash during Durham iPhone sale
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps