Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Rust Belt region banks on becoming hub for electric vehicles
Remains of US soldier killed in Afghanistan returned to US
Police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide; 4 children safe
Reenactment of Washington’s crossing of Delaware planned
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Friday Fur-cast
Top Stories
December 19: Warming Up In Time For Christmas
December 18: Chilly And Dry For A While
18 students escape minutes before tornado destroys Louisiana school
December 17: Low Severe Threat Today
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
RDU, the scene of many happy holiday homecomings
Top Stories
1 hospitalized in pedestrian-involved crash in Raleigh
Top Stories
3 adults dead, 4 children removed after murder-suicide in Florida
Good Samaritans raise money for WWII veteran who was scammed out of thousands
UNCC shooting victim Riley Howell to be immortalized as a Jedi in Star Wars universe
Durham shoppers call last-minute shopping ‘easy and breezy’ on Christmas Eve
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34
Top Stories
Woods’ comeback at Masters named AP Sports Story of the Year
Perfect fit: Playoff teams’ in-house hires getting it done
Sooners count on experience, speed to handle LSU’s offense
Barca and Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 Noon News
broadcast
Duke University Chapel Celebrates Christmas Eve with National Broadcast on CBS
Trending Stories
3 adults dead, 4 children removed after murder-suicide in Florida
Massive Apex Christmas lights display attracts many, causing traffic concerns
Florida family discovers home security system wasn’t monitored for 2 years
Man finds collar, note on mailbox saying missing dog was killed
High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps