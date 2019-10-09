butter crunch

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Cooper signs bill named for slain trooper Kevin Conner
California bans pesticide linked to brain damage in children
George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully receives top honor
Church wipes out $7.8 million in medical debt for nearly 6,000 families
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully receives top honor
Top Stories
Felony Lane Gang strikes again, this time in Cary
Top Stories
Ft. Bragg soldier receives highest non-combat honor
Audit finds vendor overbilled Town of Chapel Hill more than $200,000
Police charge 3 after finding ‘mummified’ body in shed
Assistant principal called 9-year-old the n-word, parents say
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
10-spot: Cards oust Braves from NLDS with record 1st inning
Top Stories
Sabres rookie Olofsson ties NHL power-play goal record
Top Stories
Cole looks to close out ALDS for Astros against Rays
10-spot: Cardinals score 10 runs in 1st inning vs Braves
Braves don’t give out tomahawks after Helsley’s complaint
Police: New Mexico high school coach lifted $40 from player’s wallet
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
After several months, Holly Springs mom’s disappearance now a death investigation
butter crunch
Blue Bell issues recall for some Butter Crunch Half gallons
Trending Stories
Felony Lane Gang strikes again, this time in Cary
Clayton residents creeped out by men going door-to-door with vegetables
Woman’s body found on side of Rocky Mount road
Surprise! Family on SC beach vacation pulls 44 pounds of cocaine from ocean
After several months, Holly Springs mom’s disappearance now a death investigation
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps