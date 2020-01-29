Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
KFC expanding its plant based fried chicken, including NC stores
Teen charged in killing of Lyft driver in Virginia
2,000 years of Earth’s climate in one simple chart – and the copycat that isn’t what it seems
Winds topple border wall panels on California-Mexico border
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
2,000 years of Earth’s climate in one simple chart – and the copycat that isn’t what it seems
Top Stories
January 30: Rain Returns Tomorrow
PETA is calling on Punxsutawney Phil to retire and be replaced with robot
January 29: Sprinkles Tonight, Tracking Friday’s Rain
January 28: Back and Forth With Clouds and Sun
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
KFC expanding its plant based fried chicken, including NC stores
Top Stories
Teen charged in killing of Lyft driver in Virginia
Top Stories
NCDMV announces first ‘REAL ID Express Day’ of 2020 in Durham
Portion of US border wall in California falls over in high winds, lands on Mexican side
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman found dead inside crashed vehicle
‘Fat people are harder to kidnap’: Pizza shop’s billboard causes controversy
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Saints helped shape accused clergy list, victim lawyers say
Top Stories
Australian Open heats up, right in in time for semifinals
Bloomberg unveils Super Bowl ad focused on gun violence
Kenin of US ousts No. 1 Barty to reach Australian Open final
Djokovic adds to Slam streak vs. Federer at Australian Open
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
chart
2,000 years of Earth’s climate in one simple chart – and the copycat that isn’t what it seems
Kobe Bryant | 1978-2020
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
Husband of crash victim: I miss the little things the most
More Kobe Bryant
Trending Stories
Woman who licked tub of ice cream faces up to 20 years behind bars
‘Mom jst pls report me mom some guys have me’; Police searching for missing mother of 4
Veteran collapses on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ after hearing current value of his 1970s Rolex
Was Kobe Bryant’s helicopter pilot feeling pressure to fly that day?
A look inside of Cary’s American Airlines call center
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps