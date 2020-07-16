Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
George Floyd Protests
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Highlights from Home
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Top Stories
State superintendent candidates express concern over Gov. Cooper’s back-to-school plan
Dershowitz as law group’s keynote speaker faces backlash
Fayetteville police searching for group riding unregistered motorcycles, ATVs
Gallery
Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex offense charges, police say
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 7: beach renourishment & hurricane shelters amid COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorms pop up around central NC
Video
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Wake, Johnston, Franklin and Nash counties
Video
Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey
Video
Relentless heat wave to bake the U.S. for ‘multiple weeks’
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Target, CVS join list of major retailers mandating masks
Video
Top Stories
Biltmore to cut nearly 400 jobs, cites coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials
Video
MEAC postpones fall sports over COVID-19 concerns
Video
NCDHHS reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain over 1,100
Video
GOP restricts convention attendance as coronavirus surges in Florida
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Biltmore to cut nearly 400 jobs, cites coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
NC teen receives money, new equipment from community after lawn tools stolen
Video
Top Stories
‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean, Batmobile, Ectomobile replicas put up for sale by US Marshals
Video
Virginia police investigating after video shows trooper pulling man from vehicle during traffic stop
Video
NCDHHS reports 2,100+ new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain over 1,100
Video
Poolside Miracle: Parents share ‘miraculous’ revival after son’s near-drowning
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture
Top Stories
AAC lays out COVID-19 test plan ahead of NCAA announcement
MEAC postpones fall sports over COVID-19 concerns
Video
Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans for ‘family medical matter’
The Latest: San Francisco 49ers, Giants to distribute masks
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
chat
Stop these common video call mistakes
Video
Trending Stories
6-year-old boy saves younger sister from charging dog
Video
Group calls for change to UNC’s ‘Tar Heels’ nickname
Video
Thief steals pig cooker from Cumberland County church, sheriff says
Who is most likely to die from COVID-19?
Video
Plane pulls Confederate flag over Bristol Motor Speedway as NASCAR welcomes largest crowd since pandemic
Video