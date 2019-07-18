Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Beagles rescued from Chinese meat industry looking for homes in Wake County
Top Stories
Corvette goes mid-engine for first time to raise performance
Wake County good Samaritan who had SUV stolen with daughter inside forgives suspect
Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary
NC man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: ‘Savage’ Yanks host Rockies, deadline watch
Top Stories
Strasburg hits and pitches Nationals to 13-4 win over Braves
Top Stories
‘Savages’ sweep: Boone’s rant sparks Yanks over Rays in DH
Pressel, Creamer tied for lead in LPGA Tour team event
Boone ejected, directs profane rant at rookie umpire
The usual crowd support saw an unusual score for Woods
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
chinese meat
Beagles rescued from Chinese meat industry looking for homes in Wake County
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps