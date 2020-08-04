chocolate chip cookie

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
George Floyd Protests
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Student at Thales Academy in Wake Forest tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
Watch: Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut
Man charged with murder in I-40 exit ramp shooting, Raleigh police say
Video
Carolina Beach closed due to damage from Hurricane Isaias
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
At least 1 dead, multiple people injured or missing in Isaias’ aftermath, officials say
Video
Top Stories
Floodwaters from Hurricane Isaias carry Jeep blocks away on Oak Island
Video
Multiple homes burn on Ocean Isle Beach as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall
Video
Flash flood warning issued for Wayne, Sampson, Harnett, Cumberland and Johnston counties
Video
Tropical Storm Isaias leaves NC, most warnings canceled across the state
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in I-40 exit ramp shooting, Raleigh police say
Video
Top Stories
Which type of face mask is most effective?
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Self-proclaimed ‘white supremacist’ knocks out female bartender in Florida
Video
At least 1 dead, multiple people injured or missing in Isaias’ aftermath, officials say
Video
Police chief apologizes for armed officers who detained children during stolen vehicle mistake
Video
‘We won’t die for Elon’: Students speak out against in-person classes amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Leavine Family Racing to close at end of 2020 season
Top Stories
Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case
AP sources: NFL opt-out deadline set, salary cap relief OK’d
The Latest: Sun Belt keeps 8-game league football schedule
Done for the year: Braves ace Soroka felled by torn Achilles
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Alert
Search
Search
Search
chocolate chip cookie
Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with this gluten-free recipe, demo
Video
Monday, August 3rd : Prepare for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (8/4) with this gluten-free recipe
Video
Trending Stories
365,000+ without power, flooding reported as Hurricane Isaias hits NC
Video
At least 1 dead, multiple people injured or missing in Isaias’ aftermath, officials say
Video
Sunset Beach braces for possible Isaias landfall at NC state line
Video
Floodwaters from Hurricane Isaias carry Jeep blocks away on Oak Island
Video
Carolina Beach closed due to damage from Hurricane Isaias