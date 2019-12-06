Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
UK Brexit envoy quits, slamming politicians’ ‘half-truths’
US hits Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders with sanctions
Senate passes bill to permanently restore funding for historically black colleges and universities
Asylum-seekers who crossed in Arizona returned to Juarez
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
December 6: Showers Today, Rain Next Week
Top Stories
December 5: Some Changes On The Way
December 4: Cool And Breezy Again
December 3: Calm This Week, Rainy Next Week
Threat of a foot of snow closes NC areas of Blue Ridge Parkway
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Senate passes bill to permanently restore funding for historically black colleges and universities
Top Stories
Great grandfather’s Christmas wish to get song played on the radio comes true
Top Stories
Police: Virginia couple had 4 children living in filthy conditions, boy restrained in bathroom
US gains a robust 266,000 jobs; unemployment at 50-year low
5-year-old hit by stray bullet now being bullied at school, father says
North Carolina Rep. Holding won’t seek 2020 reelection
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
Classic SEC match-up: LSU’s offense vs. Georgia’s defense
Top Stories
Charlo aiming for short night in title defense vs Hogan
Top Stories
No. 19 Boise St eyes another MWC title, New Year’s Six berth
NFL At 100: Rooney Rule has its positives and its faults
Cashman rappels building, gets fan message on Cole
AP sources: NCLS, Series star Kendrick, Nats agree for 2020
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
christmas wish
Great grandfather’s Christmas wish to get song played on the radio comes true
Trending Stories
Details emerge about UPS driver killed in shootout after being taken hostage in police chase
Teen takes seasonal UPS delivery job just to steal packages he helped drop off, police say
Police: Virginia couple had 4 children living in filthy conditions, boy restrained in bathroom
Video shows disoriented migrant boy’s death inside Border Patrol cell
Thousands sign petitions demanding NFL remove former QB Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps