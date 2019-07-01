Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Rwandan in US who lied about role in genocide gets 8 years
Top Stories
NC couple killed during marijuana deal, 2 charged
Police: Woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery service in 15 states, including North Carolina
New NC mom talks about giving birth just after she was shot
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
Top Stories
Former head of USA Triathlon takes helm of the Iditarod
Top Stories
Breakup of Blue Jackets highlights start of NHL free agency
AP Source: Rangers sign Panarin to 7-year, $81.5M deal
AP source: Miami trading Hassan Whiteside to Portland
The Latest: AP source: Elfrid Payton heading to Knicks
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sarin possibly detected at Facebook mailing facility
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg
2
of
/
2
coco
Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps