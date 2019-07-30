Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Farmers harvest wheat crop for neighbor battling stage 4 cancer
Top Stories
Nebraska man finds 2.12 carat diamond at Arkansas state park
Germany disciplines diplomats over anti-Israel “likes”
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
EU president-elect praises Croatia as bloc’s ‘role model’
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox
Top Stories
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday
Top Stories
Overhaul would give Congress power to fire USOPC board
Rendon slam leads Nats over Braves 6-3, lead cut to 4½ games
Goodell, title game officials to face questions on ‘no-call’
Fangio will hold QB Joe Flacco out of Hall of Fame Game
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
copyright
Jury to decide damages owed by Katy Perry for ‘Dark Horse’
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps