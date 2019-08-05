Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
The Latest: El Paso victim dies, raising death toll to 21
Top Stories
Beto O’Rourke rips President Trump in expletive-filled rant after El Paso shooting
The Latest: Russia says attack on its Syria base injures 4
103-year-old chemist to be honored for work on penicillin
Dog walks into a bar — and North Carolina brewpub owners are delighted
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Messi strains calf, will miss Barcelona’s US trip
Top Stories
Judge, Yankees pound Price for 4-game sweep of Red Sox
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Morton completes father/son loop, Canó injured
John Force races to record-extending 150th Funny Car win
Poston claims 1st PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen again
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at noon
craft beer
Dog walks into a bar — and North Carolina brewpub owners are delighted
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps