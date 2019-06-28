Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Migrants step off German aid ship after captain defies Italy
Top Stories
Trump says he could meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ
N. Korea says Trump’s offer to meet Kim ‘very interesting’
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
US, Taliban to open Doha talks in fresh bid to end war
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Hamels leaves after 1 inning, Reds beat Cubs 6-3 to end skid
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Red Sox-Yanks in London, 2-way McKay debuts
Top Stories
AP source: Nets make Russell restricted free agent
Logano says Chicagoland is new experience with rules package
Nate Lashley shoots 67 to keep Rocket Mortgage Classic lead
Rapinoe has 2 goals and US knocks France out 2-1
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
cumberland county news
911 calls describe the moment a plane crashed into a Hope Mills home, killing 2
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps