Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Opioid industry presses for settlement as trial looms
Opposition protests suspend Hong Kong assembly session
Japan PM visits storm-hit areas, royal parade may be delayed
Diplomat says politicization of foreign policy disturbed him
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Trooper pulls man from crashed car just seconds before train hits
Top Stories
NC mom says assistant principal preyed on her son for sex
Top Stories
Lingerie store that doubled as secret strip club is closed down
Parents concerned after ex-teacher accused of sex crimes with Raleigh students
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in north Raleigh, suspect in custody
Rocky Mount voting timeline has candidates, citizens concerned
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Jay Bilas, NC congressman weigh in on NCAA’s ‘Fair Pay to Play’ issue
Top Stories
Shields’ brother charged in assault on Habazin’s trainer
Top Stories
Ramsey ‘overjoyed’ by LA move; Rams eager for long-term deal
Girlfriend of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shares photo of newborn baby
Yanks’ Boone defends catcher Sánchez as ‘excellent’ defender
Girardi out, Brosius in as US manager for Olympic qualifiers
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Dancer
1989 World Tour Dancer and His Mom Stop By
Trending Stories
DA: Man charged in boy’s murder is ‘most dangerous type of person in Durham’
Changes to Green Beret course draw scrutiny as troops are tested in NC woods
NC mom says assistant principal preyed on her son for sex
VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 8
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in north Raleigh, suspect in custody
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps