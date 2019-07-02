Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Heavy rainfall ends prolonged drought in Southern Plains
Top Stories
‘The Singing Doctor’ who serenaded over 8,000 babies honored after 40-year career
Lawsuit alleges discrimination by driver’s license agency
Trump promises tanks, ‘biggest ever fireworks’ on July 4
Iranians say US sanctions hurt the people, not government
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Celtics assistant gets probation in college bribery case
Top Stories
Bad news for Sweden: Miedema gets better in big games
Top Stories
Report: Nike pulls flag sneaker after Kaepernick complaint
UConn to find out NCAA decision on men’s hoops violations
The Latest: Federer overcomes poor start to win at Wimbledon
Angels, MLB mourn Skaggs after pitcher dies in hotel room
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at noon
death investigation
Female acquaintance of suspect killed in Johnston County police chase and crash found dead
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps