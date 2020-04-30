Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Your Local Election HQ
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduations for Class of 2020
Video
Flattening the scam curve: How to watch out for COVID-19 stimulus fraud
Malaria drug shows no benefit in another coronavirus study
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Hurricane preparedness week: Get an insurance checkup before hurricane season begins
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane preparedness week: Make sure you have a supply kit packed and ready to go
Video
Earth Day 50th anniversary: Where did it all begin?
Video
VIDEO: Severe storms cause damage in Alabama
Video
Storms rake Deep South, a week after deadly tornadoes; severe weather possible for parts of NC
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduations for Class of 2020
Video
Top Stories
Flattening the scam curve: How to watch out for COVID-19 stimulus fraud
NC’s contact-tracing partnership most similar to one in Massachusetts
Texas lieutenant governor pays fine for salon owner who refused to close
Video
U.S. military bans anyone hospitalized for COVID-19 from enlisting
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduations for Class of 2020
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee to set ‘murder hornet’ traps later this month
Video
Top Stories
Teen McDonald’s employees shot after telling customer dining area was closed
Video
Texas lieutenant governor pays fine for salon owner who refused to close
Video
U.S. military bans anyone hospitalized for COVID-19 from enlisting
Video
Air National Guard C-17 flyover salutes Triangle, NC frontline workers
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Column: With sports on hold, athletes take up new pursuits
Top Stories
Police: Ravens’ Thomas threatened by wife with gun in Texas
Jim Harbaugh proposes one-and-done rule change for NFL draft
Woods, Mickelson, QBs to donate $10 million to virus relief
Green flag: IndyCar to open its delayed season in Texas
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5:30
decorator
Coping with the Coronavirus: Refresh your home with virtual help from professionals
Video
Trending Stories
Advance Auto Parts lays off about 100 employees between Raleigh, Virginia after receiving millions to add jobs
Video
Live newscasts
Free chicken among 30,000 pounds of food being given away in Fayetteville Thursday
Video
Hundreds line up hours ahead of free Fayetteville drive-thru food distribution event
Video
DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video