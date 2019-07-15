Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Government restrictions on religion increasing worldwide
Top Stories
2nd suspect sought after Clayton teen killed in drive-by shooting, deputies say
NC lawmakers take steps to curb robocall prevalence
Durham residents want answers after two young children injured in shooting
Recent Triangle gas leaks should remind homeowners to call 811 before digging
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Warriors GM Bob Myers moves on from Durant with appreciation
Top Stories
Cricket, Tennis, F1: An epic day of sports in London
Top Stories
Big 12 is a 10: Bowlsby says no talk of expanding league
Sankey talks link between sports gambling, mental health
Redskins QB Alex Smith sheds leg brace 8 months after injury
The Latest: Missouri still awaiting decision on NCAA appeal
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at 5
donor
Country singer Granger Smith’s son saved 2 lives with his organ donation, wife says
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps