Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Indiana police officer who fatally shot black man resigns
Top Stories
Durham dad remembered as hero after drowning while saving kids at NC coast
3-year-old dies after falling into restaurant’s grease trap
NC mom killed in front of her children while protecting them in home invasion
Philippine leader signs law punishing sexual harassment
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
D’Arnaud 3 HRs, 3-run drive in 9th lifts Rays over Yanks 5-4
Top Stories
Cody Bellinger hits 2 homers, Dodgers rout Phillies 16-2
Top Stories
MVP Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium
Crawford has 2 HRs, 8 RBIs as Giants overwhelm Rockies 19-2
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith after eventful tenure
Warriors GM Bob Myers moves on from Durant with appreciation
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
durham news
Durham dad remembered as hero after drowning while saving kids at NC coast
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps