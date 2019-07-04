Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
US, Taliban scramble to rewrite draft on troop withdrawal
Top Stories
Durham police work to curb crimes stemming from buy/ sell meetings
Fire at Fuquay-Varina business prompts large response
Wake County deputy injured after getting T-boned, sheriff’s office says
Tornado in northeast China kills 6 people, injures 190
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Cubs minor league team apologizes, deletes Kaepernick tweet
Top Stories
Donaldson leads HR parade as Braves beat Pivetta, Phillies
Top Stories
Gauff, 15, follows Venus win by reaching Wimbledon’s 3rd Rd
Injured AL All-Stars replaced by Lowe, Bogaerts and Berríos
Dutch reach first Women’s World Cup final, will face US
Cease goes 5 innings in debut, White Sox beat Tigers 7-5
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
3 hurt after boat runs up on dam between Falls Lake, Beaver Dam
durham police
Durham police work to curb crimes stemming from buy/ sell meetings
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps