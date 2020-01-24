Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Breastfeeding mothers hold ‘nurse-in’ protest at Chick-fil-A after mother told to ‘cover up’
Pair sought after string of robberies in Fayetteville
NC AG sues federal government to stop release of 3D printed guns files
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey, 2 injured
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Wayne County woman gets free HVAC system from ‘Warm Hearts, Warm Home’ contest
Top Stories
January 23: Clouds, Then Rain, Then…Warmth?
January 22: Slowly Warming Up
Cold weather clothing myths
January 21: More Cold Sunshine
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Breastfeeding mothers hold ‘nurse-in’ protest at Chick-fil-A after mother told to ‘cover up’
Top Stories
Pentagon: 34 US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strike
Top Stories
Chicago woman becomes 2nd US case of coronavirus
Virginia man loses fingers, legs in battle with flu: ‘Pray for our family’
Georgia church donates $2500 to clear student lunch debt
Man burned in crash says he’s oldest, first African-American to receive facial transplant
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
‘Stars of the Ice’ is a live look at the NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis
Top Stories
Giants’ Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls
LSU’s Orgeron agrees to new 6-year, $42 million contract
NFL’s Saints seek to shield PR help to church in sex crisis
Federer tops Australia’s Millman in 5 sets at Melbourne Park
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
facility
Create a Safe Home Away From Home at Heritage Place
Trending Stories
Mom says school district charged her $600 to see video of her child being assaulted on bus
Boy finds live grenade while magnetic fishing in Moore County
High school student found shot to death in NC home
SC bus driver cut out of vehicle after crash with 18-wheeler
NC mom shocked to find her children’s pictures on stranger’s Facebook profile
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps