Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
7-story building collapses in Brazil; 1 dead, others trapped
‘I Love Lucy’ premiered 68 years ago today
Georgia homeowner censors Halloween display following HOA complaints
Woman kills family; turns gun on self
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Georgia homeowner censors Halloween display following HOA complaints
Top Stories
Woman kills family; turns gun on self
Top Stories
Durham boy selected to report for Scholastic Kids Press
WARRANT: Now-dead inmate attacked his father with sledgehammer in SC
Commercial building fire under investigation in Durham
Raleigh teen cancer survivor uses haunted house to give back to other kids with cancer
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Woods to write a memoir on ups and downs of his career
Top Stories
LeBron James no longer King James for Hong Kong protesters
Top Stories
2020 Tour de France: Mountains galore for pure climbers
Houston Astros star Carlos Correa dedicates walk-off home run to teen battling cancer
North Korea holds South Korea to 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
LEADING OFF: Nats a win from 1st World Series, Cole vs Yanks
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at noon
FDA
Raised risk: FDA strengthens heart safety warnings on painkillers
Trending Stories
2 NC deputies wounded, man killed in shootout during standoff at home
Changes to Green Beret course draw scrutiny as troops are tested in NC woods
Teen girls say they were stalked by men in van in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh patient advocate reacts to senior fight club at NC nursing home
Panera Bread worker says TikTok video showing frozen mac-and-cheese got her fired
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps