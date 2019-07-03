Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination
Top Stories
Appeals court: Trump can’t use Pentagon cash for border wall
‘He won’t count?’ Officer stops funeral home worker driving in HOV lane with dead body
Diner goes viral for “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” menu option
North Korea: Trump tries to undermine peace with sanctions
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Gauff, 15, follows Venus win by reaching Wimbledon’s 3rd Rd
Top Stories
Injured AL All-Stars replaced by Lowe, Bogaerts and Berríos
Top Stories
Dutch reach first Women’s World Cup final, will face US
Cease goes 5 innings in debut, White Sox beat Tigers 7-5
Wimbledon Glance: Federer, Serena to play on No. 1 Court
Rapinoe says she’s a proud American, addresses the critics
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
fire risk
Firefighters warn of dangerous conditions for Fourth of July fireworks
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps