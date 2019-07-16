Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
6-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball
Top Stories
Federal judge orders R&B singer R. Kelly held in Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges
2nd suspect in custody in teen’s death in Johnston County drive-by shooting
NYPD officer won’t be charged by feds in Eric Garner’s chokehold death
Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo arrested in US
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
WNBA suspends Riquna Williams 10 games for domestic violence
Top Stories
Players from NC State, Duke, UNC to represent Triangle at ACC media day
Top Stories
Bezuidenhout seeks Portrush ‘revenge’ after beta-blocker ban
‘Canes ink defenseman duo to 1-year deals, still face shortage on left side
The Latest: New-look Tennessee seeking improved offense
Pujols’ 3 hits, 3 RBIs power streaking Halos past Astros 9-6
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
2nd suspect in custody in teen’s death in Johnston County drive-by shooting
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 Storm Team interactive radar
foster kids
Man who was once in foster care adopts 3 children of his own
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps