Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Heat wave forecast prompts Chicago public housing checks
Top Stories
Navy warship sunk by German sub in WWII finally located
Man shouting ‘You die’ kills 33 at Japan anime studio
Naked Florida man wearing bra burglarizes several cars
Frugal carpenter’s dying wish to send 33 people in need to college fulfilled
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
A bad swing, a big mistake and a 14 for Duval at Portrush
Top Stories
Ron Francis is general manager of Seattle NHL expansion club
Top Stories
Broncos out to forge new identity following owner’s death
Seattle names Hurricanes legend Ron Francis as GM
Dennis quits Tour in bizarre way, Yates wins in Pyrenees
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin to make summer trip to China
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
gender
‘Manholes’ to ‘Maintenance holes’: California city bans gender-specific words in code
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps