Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch: North Carolina Senate Debate
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Moving Forward
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
NC homeowner worried after Trump signs stolen, then her property is damaged
Video
2 charged in Michigan plots served in US Marines
Trump lays out campaign return, Biden holds event in Pennsylvania
Video
Israeli protests against Netanyahu draw tens of thousands
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
Skeeter Meter
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Drone video shows massive flooding after 10-12 ft storm surge from Hurricane Delta in Louisiana
Video
Top Stories
Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana as Category 2 storm
Video
Hurricane Delta remains a Category 3 storm ahead of Friday evening landfall
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta regains strength, heads for US Gulf Coast states
Video
Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
NC homeowner worried after Trump signs stolen, then her property is damaged
Video
Top Stories
Drone video shows massive flooding after 10-12 ft storm surge from Hurricane Delta in Louisiana
Video
Top Stories
2 dead, suspect hospitalized after NC shooting on party bus
Video
Raleigh’s historic Rialto Theatre reopens for 1st time since March
Video
COVID-19 guidelines in place as parents attend Wake Christian football game
Video
‘I feel lucky’: witnesses speak out after shooting inside Rocky Mount Walmart
Video
Sports
ACC Football
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Rattler TD pass in 4th OT sends OU past No. 22 Texas 53-45
Top Stories
NASCAR champion Busch tries to stave off elimination
Jansen shaky, role as Dodgers closer muddled going into NLCS
Duke overcomes turnovers, beats Syracuse 38-24
NBA Finals get intense, and Game 6 of Lakers-Heat looms
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
goats
Friday, October 9th : Pumpkin carving with goats, Stay healthy this flu season
Video
Sponsored Content
The Number 1 Strategy on How to Feel More Secure with Your Investments
AMIkids is Transforming Youths Lives Day By Day
Saint Augustine’s University Hosting “Week of Welcome” for Freshman Joining the Falcon Nation
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Police say man who raped 10-month-old daughter Googled ‘How do you know if a baby is dead’ before calling 911
Video
4 arrested, 2 firearms seized after shots fired in Apex, police say
CBS 17 Storm Team Interactive Radar
NC homeowner worried after Trump signs stolen, then her property is damaged
Video
Harnett County man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 272,000+ people sheriff’s office says
Video