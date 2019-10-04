great Pacific garbage patch

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Cheerleader saves choking toddler during homecoming parade
Device for cleaning up Earth’s oceans finally working
Videos show moments kidnapping suspect, Raleigh officer fire guns at end of chase
Paris police attack: No suggestion of terrorism
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Cheerleader saves choking toddler during homecoming parade
Top Stories
Device for cleaning up Earth’s oceans finally working
Top Stories
Black & Blue Huddle Digital Week 5: Jaguars, Kyle Allen, and a fanatic fan
4 shot, 1 killed in ‘senseless act’ of violence in Roxboro, police say
Aldi’s extremely popular wine advent calendar is back this year — good luck getting one
2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Southeast Raleigh
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Jets QB Darnold ruled out vs. Eagles, Falk to start
Top Stories
Black & Blue Huddle Digital Week 5: Jaguars, Kyle Allen, and a fanatic fan
Top Stories
Concerns mount over Alli, Lingard as goals dry up
Harden has 37, Rockets top Clippers as Leonard, George watch
Buehler, Muncy lead Dodgers past Nats 6-0 in NLDS opener
Braves teammates bemoan Acuña’s lack of hustle in NLDS loss
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Videos show moments kidnapping suspect, Raleigh officer fire guns
great Pacific garbage patch
Device for cleaning up Earth’s oceans finally working
Trending Stories
Warrant: 7-year-old boy found dead in Fayetteville home was covered ‘head to toe in bruises’
South Carolina woman wins ‘Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge’
NC woman arrested after 3 kids left in hot car at courthouse
NC high school student suspended after she says she was attacked by 2 other students
Cary police conducting death investigation in West Cary home
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps