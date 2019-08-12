Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Teen sought on ‘going armed to terror of public’ charge after Fayetteville man shot
Top Stories
New Jersey home stalked by “The Watcher” sells at a loss after years of torment
Dads line up to welcome elementary students to their first day of school
Bolton says US ready to negotiate post-Brexit trade pact
New Trump administration rule cracks down on welfare use by legal immigrants
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Cilic upset in straight sets, Venus advances in Cincinnati
Top Stories
NBA 2019-20: Some tip-offs earlier, back-to-backs down again
Top Stories
Red River rematch could happen again in Big 12 with Texas-OU
Browns’ Chad Thomas hurts neck in practice, goes to hospital
Hurricanes give GM Waddell multi-year extension
Liverpool’s Alisson out for a “few weeks” with calf injury
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
haunted
New Jersey home stalked by “The Watcher” sells at a loss after years of torment
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps