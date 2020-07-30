Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
George Floyd Protests
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
President Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
Video
‘Everywhere was a mess,’ says store owner after man killed at Fayetteville gas station
Video
More US churches sue to challenge COVID-19 restrictions
Trump’s EPA dumps methane emissions rule for oil, gas fields
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
‘Looks a lot worse than it is’ – low pressure over eastern NC could become tropical system
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic; earliest ‘J’ named storm on record
Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine
Video
Newest tropical depression forms in Atlantic, forecast to become tropical storm by Wednesday night
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 11: Remembering Hurricane Camille & a chat with the National Hurricane Center
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
President Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
Video
Top Stories
‘Everywhere was a mess,’ says store owner after man killed at Fayetteville gas station
Video
Top Stories
Video shows officer rescuing man in wheelchair from tracks within seconds of train barreling past
Video
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate to combat pandemic
Video
New poll shows tight race in NC between Trump, Biden
Video
Man loses left eye after being tased by Arkansas police
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Suns top Mavs to keep playoff hopes alive, go 8-0 in bubble
Top Stories
Grizzlies roll past Bucks 119-106, reach West play-in round
Jerry Jones suggests wiggle room over Cowboys’ anthem policy
It’s over: For first time in 23 seasons, Spurs miss playoffs
A flame, a look, one of the Olympics’ most powerful moments
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
HBCU
St. Augustine’s University announces new leadership during a historic time
Video
Sponsored Content
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Virtual and In-Person Music Classes
Distance Learning Results in Academic Excellence at St. David’s
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Suspect arrested in killing of 5-year-old boy in Wilson
Video
Funeral scheduled for Cannon Hinnant, 5, who was fatally shot in Wilson
Video
‘Everywhere was a mess,’ says store owner after man killed at Fayetteville gas station
Video
Family now seeks justice after Wilson boy killed, man captured
Video
‘It needs to stop:’ Durham mayor says good policing, community cooperation are key to curbing violence
Video