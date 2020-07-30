Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 and schools
George Floyd Protests
Digital stories
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Your Local Election HQ
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Job Alert
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
NC nonprofits struggling amid COVID-19 crisis just as services are needed most
Video
Man sought after 1 dead, 1 wounded in Durham County shooting
Video
Company urges Apple to help commuters unlock iPhones with masks on
Video
Belarusian Interior Ministry says one protester has died in clashes with police in the capital
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Skeeter Meter
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in NC
Video
Top Stories
NC island where Isaias made landfall attracts sightseers; residents seek privacy
Video
12 tornadoes hit NC as Hurricane Isaias moved across state, weather officials confirm
Video
Hail, wind damage, flash floods all possible as severe thunderstorms pop up in central North Carolina
Video
EF-3 tornado ripped through Bertie County during Isaias, killing 2
Video
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics
Tracking the Tropics interactive radar
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
NC nonprofits struggling amid COVID-19 crisis just as services are needed most
Video
Top Stories
Man sought after 1 dead, 1 wounded in Durham County shooting
Video
Top Stories
Company urges Apple to help commuters unlock iPhones with masks on
Video
Though rare, earthquakes happen in NC, heightening need for earthquake insurance
Man beaten, robbed of $200,000 life savings outside bank
Video
Dad charged with indecent exposure after incident at daughter’s sleepover, documents say
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Mets’ Marcus Stroman opts out of season over virus concerns
Top Stories
Reports: Big Ten to cancel fall football season
Video
A star-studded list of NFL players looking for 2020 rebound
Courage’s Sam Mewis signs with Manchester City
Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Alert
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
hinnant
Enjoy some social distance at Hinnant Family Vineyards
Video
Sponsored Content
Muscadine Grapes are North Carolina’s Super Fruit
Virtual and In-Person Music Classes
Distance Learning Results in Academic Excellence at St. David’s
Visit Buy Local
Trending Stories
Suspect arrested in killing of 5-year-old boy in Wilson
Video
Man sought after 1 dead, 1 wounded in Durham County shooting
Video
Black Lives Matter billboard beside Confederate flag in Pittsboro may come down soon
Video
Dad charged with indecent exposure after incident at daughter’s sleepover, documents say
Video
President Trump announces he will not be coming to NC for nomination acceptance speech
Video