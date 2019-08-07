Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
NC woman seeks help finding prosthetic leg knocked off by wave at Myrtle Beach
Top Stories
Afghan ambassador: Taliban attacks undermine peace talks
NC State vet student dead after being hit by car in California, university says
Attorney: Cyntoia Brown recently married
2 Edgecombe County men arrested for pistol-whipping mom, holding kids at gunpoint
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Biles on USA Gymnastics’ failures: ‘You couldn’t protect us’
Top Stories
Gurriel 8 RBIs, Cole wins 10th in row, Astros rout Rockies
Top Stories
2 senators ask MLB for data on foul ball injuries
Defending Rogers Cup champ Halep edges qualifier Brady
Defending champ Rafael Nadal wins Rogers Cup opener
Braves hit 4 homers in 11-7 win to take series from Twins
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
President Trump visits El Paso, Texas
1
of
/
2
Live Now
CBS 17 interactive radar
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at 5:30
Home Alone
Disney to remake “Home Alone” for its streaming service
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps