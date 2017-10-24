Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Fatal hit and run under investigation in Fuquay-Varina
Top Stories
The Latest: Hong Kong protesters target Chinese emblem
Japan’s ruling coalition secures upper house majority
UK Treasury chief vows to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
Pope: Moon landing inspires progress on justice, environment
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Britain’s Peaty is 1st man to break 57 seconds in 100 breast
Top Stories
Ledecky stunned in 400 free at worlds; Sun wins record title
Top Stories
The Latest: British Open leader tees off in final round
Lowry has 4-shot lead, embracing the moment at British Open
Refugee swimmer feels for separated families at US border
Newgarden dominates in IndyCar victory in Iowa
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Matthew
New website will enable citizens, NC officials to track disaster recovery process
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps