idaho missing kids

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Local Original
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Daimler profits slump as auto industry comes under pressure
Virus storytellers challenge China’s official narrative
Iranians rally, mark anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution
Philippines notifies US of intent to end major security pact
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
February 10: More Rain On The Way
Top Stories
Flood warning in Smithfield as Neuse River overflows its banks
Video
Fayetteville man gets creative in strapping buckets to feet to navigate floodwaters
Video
Weather service confirms tornado touched down in NC
Video
Many Triangle schools closed today, Feb. 7 due to high winds, power outages
Video
Investigators
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Top concerns of residents of a Sanford affordable-housing complex include bed bugs, safety
Video
Top Stories
Police investigate 2nd daylight shooting in less than 2 weeks in Rocky Mount
Video
Top Stories
Sanders, Bloomberg to campaign in Triangle as early voting begins in NC this week
Video
NC woman’s body found in landfill after she got into dumpster, but was never seen getting out
Video
DNA confirms body found in October is Nash County mom who vanished in 2004, family says
Video
Duke holds off Florida State, 70-65, in top-10 clash
Video
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
AP source: Mavs adding Kidd-Gilchrist after Charlotte buyout
Top Stories
Finally, Dodgers, Twins finalize Maeda-Graterol deal
Penguins acquire forward Zucker from Wild for Galchenyuk
Duke holds off Florida State, 70-65, in top-10 clash
Video
Dodgers, Red Sox finish deal; Betts and Price headed West
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Buy Local
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
idaho missing kids
Cellphone of missing Idaho teen found with mother, source says
Video
Trending Stories
High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods
Video
Durham woman says some of her elderly father’s water bills were 10 times higher
Video
‘I’m going to the beach!’ — NC man wins big lottery prize, again
Video
Wake Forest officer fired as SBI conducts child porn investigation, official says
Video
10-Day Forecast
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps