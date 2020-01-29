Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Hidden History
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Maryland officer accused of fatally shooting handcuffed man linked to other deadly incident in 2011
Verizon experiencing outage across most of North Carolina
Dutch government plans to ban some forms of fireworks
ECU trustees who tried to influence student election send apology letter
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
January 31: Rain Moves In Today
Top Stories
2,000 years of Earth’s climate in one simple chart – and the copycat that isn’t what it seems
January 30: Rain Returns Tomorrow
PETA is calling on Punxsutawney Phil to retire and be replaced with robot
January 29: Sprinkles Tonight, Tracking Friday’s Rain
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Maryland officer accused of fatally shooting handcuffed man linked to other deadly incident in 2011
Top Stories
Verizon experiencing outage across most of North Carolina
Top Stories
Teen warns others about vaping after double-lung transplant: ‘I couldn’t talk’
South Carolina animal sanctuary seeking piggy cuddlers
Lumberton couple celebrate their 70th anniversary with $760,000+ lottery jackpot
Fotis Dulos, man charged with killing his wife, is pronounced dead, attorney says
Sports
Chase for the Championship
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
49ers’ versatile Juszczyk a ‘poster child’ for NFL fullbacks
Top Stories
Andy Reid won’t silence critics until he wins a Super Bowl
3-time All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons
Former White Sox minor leaguer charged with raping a child
Super Bowl ads serve up politics – and an escape from it
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Remarkable Women: Thanks for your nominations
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 Noon News
idaho
‘Monster’ mother of 2 missing kids misses deadline to produce them
Kobe Bryant | 1978-2020
‘Kobe!’: North Carolina teacher has second graders write down their fears and shoot them into a basket
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
More Kobe Bryant
Trending Stories
Woman who licked tub of ice cream faces up to 20 years behind bars
Lumberton couple celebrate their 70th anniversary with $760,000+ lottery jackpot
Veteran collapses on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ after hearing current value of his 1970s Rolex
‘Mom jst pls report me mom some guys have me’; Police searching for missing mother of 4
4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps