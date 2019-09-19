Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
“Bachelor” couple makes history with franchise’s first LGBTQ proposal
New York judge barred for posting noose and ‘Make America Great Again’ message on Facebook
US awards $3M to fill gaps in medical marijuana research
Trump sues Manhattan DA seeking to block tax return subpoena
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Cleveland Browns go viral with ‘Friends’ remake
Top Stories
Delta flight makes emergency landing after quick 29,000-foot descent
Top Stories
CBS 17 Cares: Wendell Police Department
Nearly 500 lbs. of Perdue chicken products recalled
Teen stabbed to death as dozens watched, videoed and streamed his final moments
SBI investigating small Johnston County town’s police department, officials say
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
What to watch in Europe’s top soccer leagues this weekend
Top Stories
WATCH: Cleveland Browns go viral with ‘Friends’ remake
Top Stories
Prince William told British PM to imagine FIFA voter naked
US keeps top spot in FIBA men’s world rankings; Spain No. 2
FIFA boss hopeful Iran will lift ban on women soccer fans
Meadows homers in 11th, Rays rally past Dodgers 8-7
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
IRS
Seniors will soon have their own IRS tax form
Trending Stories
Convicted drug dealer says Granville County investigators underreported drugs, money seized from him
Teen stabbed to death as dozens watched, videoed and streamed his final moments
Raleigh mom held under $1M bond after child suffers lacerated liver, burns, warrants say
PNC Arena reveals new massive LED scoreboard
Transportation problems persist for some Wake County special needs students
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps