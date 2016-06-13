Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species
Top Stories
Indian authorities begin easing clampdown in Kashmir
Hong Kong teachers’ rally starts another weekend of protests
Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests
Move-in day welcomes NC State students back to Raleigh
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Walton’s World: Big Bill brings unique musings to baseball
Top Stories
Yastrzemski hits 3 HRs, Giants beat D’backs in 11 innings
Top Stories
A’s edge Astros 3-2 in 13 to inch closer in playoff chase
USA tops Spain in pre-World Cup exhibition, 90-81
Bellinger hits 41st homer, Dodgers beat Braves 8-3
Harper homers in third straight game to lead Phillies to win
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar
Islam
Islamic State group targets gays with brutal public killings
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps