Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Samuel Adams Halloween beer now illegal in 15 states
13-year-old reported missing in Cumberland County
Nebraska court rejects lethal injection protocol challenge
The Latest: Mexico says 8 died in Culiacan cartel clash
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Samuel Adams Halloween beer now illegal in 15 states
Top Stories
Police: Kentucky man beat sister with pan, killed dad with crossbow
Top Stories
WATCH: Lady Gaga falls off stage after fan tries to pick her up
Man spots rare albino raccoon in his yard
Paris zoo debuts mysterious self-healing ‘blob’ that has nearly 720 sexes
Woman who live-streamed DUI crash that killed her sister is arrested after police chase
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Sabathia dislocated shoulder, big league career over
Top Stories
NFL owners agree to invest in Hall of Fame project
Top Stories
NBA says Chinese wanted Morey’s firing; China denies claim
Justin Thomas takes 2-stroke after 2 rounds at CJ Cup
Sabathia, Yanks come apart as Astros push them to brink
Astros power past Yanks for 3-1 ALCS lead, Verlander up next
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
NC State alum to take part in first-ever female spacewalk
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at noon
Jerusalem
Israel says airstrike on Syrian border targeted militants
Trending Stories
Goldsboro woman is one of the biggest winners in Price is Right history
North Carolina judge died of fentanyl and heroin intoxication, autopsy reveals
NC mom charged with murder after newborn found in trash bag in closet
Major Durham road to close for nearly a month starting Saturday
Changes to Green Beret course draw scrutiny as troops are tested in NC woods
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps