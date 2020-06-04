Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
George Floyd Protests
Coronavirus
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
Local Original
Hidden History
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlights from Home
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Kentucky governor: Jefferson Davis statue should be moved
Experts: Floyd’s health issues don’t affect homicide ruling
Raleigh teen launches ‘Flowers for Floyd’ to spread positivity
Video
NCGOP delegate says she’s disappointed by decision to move RNC out of Charlotte
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
School visits
Fur-cast
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Your hurricane preparedness kit should include items needed to protect against COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving slowly causing heavy rainfall
Video
Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane season is officially underway
Video
Stretch of I-40 closes, reopens after storms flood roads in Sampson County
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Highlighting Heroes
Top Stories
Group of NC bars sue Gov. Cooper in effort to reopen
Video
Top Stories
We’re getting out more during Phase 2, but where are we going? Cellphone data can tell us
Top Stories
Bill that would allow NC gyms to reopen passes Senate committee
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – Burney’s Sweets, Panera Bread are hiring
Video
NC reports highest number of daily COVID-19 tests, cases
Video
Bill allowing potential NC drivers to get their license without a road test passes House
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Raleigh teen launches ‘Flowers for Floyd’ to spread positivity
Video
Top Stories
NCGOP delegate says she’s disappointed by decision to move RNC out of Charlotte
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to address disparities in communities of color impacted by COVID-19
Video
Gov. Cooper signs executive order to address disparities in communities of color impacted by COVID-19
Video
North Carolina receives $70 million in federal program funding for students hindered by COVID-19 closures
Video
Gun thieves shot at Fayetteville police as officers responded to pawnshop break-in, official says
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Saints’ Brees takes first step toward mending relationships
Top Stories
Investigation finds doping cover-ups in weightlifting
Congressman: No NCAA antitrust exemption in athlete pay bill
NASCAR announces another wave of races through August
NHL finalizes playoff format as Pens reveal positive test
Live streams
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
My Carolina
Saluting the Class of 2020
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jim Allen
Give someone in need a voice by donating your old devices
Video
Trending Stories
Gun thieves shot at Fayetteville police as officers responded to pawnshop break-in, official says
Video
Cumberland County woman charged with ethnic intimidation following social media posts
Video
Raleigh mayor keeps curfew for 4th night
Video
Asheville police chief, mayor respond after officers seen destroying medical station at protest
Video
Prosecutors: Man hid in 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her
Video