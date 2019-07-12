Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Johnston County flooding results in multiple evacuations, officials say
Top Stories
Iran demands Britain release oil tanker seized off Gibraltar
Greece recognizes Venezuela’s Guaido as interim president
R. Kelly arrested again in Chicago on federal sex charges
Russian S-400 defense systems arrive in Turkey
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
1951 British Open, AP Was There
Top Stories
Lynn gets MLB-best 12th win as Rangers beat Astros 5-0
Top Stories
Highlighting Duke, UNC and NC State’s non-conference basketball schedule
AP source: Russell Westbrook going to Rockets for Chris Paul
Indians’ Carrasco not slowing down as he fights leukemia
Roberto Diaz shoots 62 to take John Deere Classic lead
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Newscast livestream banner morning show
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 Morning News
johnston county news
Johnston County flooding results in multiple evacuations, officials say
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps