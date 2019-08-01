Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Newlywed dies in river near bus seen in ‘Into the Wild’
Top Stories
Saudi changes allow women to travel without male consent
Think you’re old enough to remember these classic items?
Knightdale fire chief signs off for last time
“Your life matters”: Suicide prevention hotline number carved into family farm’s corn maze
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Coaches poll: NC State, Duke receive votes but are unranked, Clemson atop rankings
Top Stories
An, Im share lead at 62 after 1st round of Wyndham
Top Stories
Saints’ Brees describes “kinship” with Pelicans’ Williamson
Bauer’s goal: Be ‘better person, a better player’ with Reds
Broncos coach Fangio has kidney stone, works game
Cardinals’ Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 Storm Team interactive radar
knightdale
Knightdale fire chief signs off for last time
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps