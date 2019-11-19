Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
California halts fracking permits in oil producer crackdown
Johnston County Public Schools facing financial collapse
New York joins states suing e-cigarette maker Juul
83-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian killed in Johnston County hit-and-run crash
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
November 19: One More Gray Day
Top Stories
Meteor shower Thursday night could be epic, or it could be a bust
November 18: Improving Weather This Week
Off-shore storm brings winds, rain, and flooding concerns to coast.
November 15: Wet, Cold, Windy
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Johnston County Public Schools facing financial collapse
Top Stories
‘We need justice’ – family of man killed by officer at Fayetteville hospital speaks out
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman rescues injured koala bear from wildfire
Mom reacts after a false wall hiding children was found in Colorado daycare
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Democrat Ilhan Omar
2 more indicted in death of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Top Stories
‘Blowout Buckeyes’ may finally be tested in final weeks
Top Stories
Ramsey, Bale send Wales into Euro 2020
Top Stories
Manfred says has broad authority for Astros discipline
Antonio Brown apologizes to Patriots, owner Robert Kraft
Tottenham fires manager Pochettino after 5½ years
Capitals brace for Hathaway to be suspended for spitting
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
2 more indicted in death of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis
1
of
/
2
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 5
2
of
/
2
koala bear
VIDEO: Woman rescues injured koala bear from wildfire
Trending Stories
Dad marries daughter after they kill her boyfriend, police say
NC woman accused of taking diaper-wearing baby on 1-mile walk in 26-degree weather
‘We need justice’ – family of man killed by officer at Fayetteville hospital speaks out
13 people arrested after narcotics operation in NC
‘Put him on a diet’: Mom receives nasty note from 5-year-old son’s day care
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps