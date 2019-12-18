koka booth amphitheatre

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Cuba blasts US over end of medical missions in some nations
Sinkhole forces closure of Whitaker Mill Road near Five Points in Raleigh
‘Mail-man’s best friend,’ the Facebook group about the dogs UPS drivers meet
Durham police and fire departments team up to hand out donated bikes to needy children
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
December 18: Chilly And Dry For A While
Top Stories
18 students escape minutes before tornado destroys Louisiana school
December 17: Low Severe Threat Today
December 16: Warm Today, Wet Tomorrow
December 12: Chilly Sunshine Today, Cold Rain Tomorrow
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Virginia man pleads guilty to raping child, producing child porn in RV described as ‘den of hell’
Top Stories
A man who once spent Christmas without heat just paid off the past dues for 36 families at risk of losing their electricity
Top Stories
7-year-old boy in domestic violence shelter writes heartbreaking note to Santa
FedEx driver kills man who shot him during robbery attempt
Family searching for Amazon driver to say ‘thank you’ for helping out
Reward for information in iconic Charlotte restaurant owner’s fatal shooting rises to $11,000
Sports
Chase for the Championship
Black & Blue Huddle
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
AP Interview: Dressel a reluctant superstar heading to 2020
Top Stories
‘Remember The Titans’ coach Herman Boone dies at 84
Sports betting’s rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
OBJ on his future with Browns: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
Illinois high school officials probe racist insults at game
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Home for the Holidays
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Search
Search
Search
koka booth amphitheatre
Chinese Lantern Festival makes season merry, bright
Trending Stories
Virginia man pleads guilty to raping child, producing child porn in RV described as ‘den of hell’
Clayton first-responder family gets support as dad and daughter fight cancer
Stolen guns, meth, heroin, $33K in cash seized from NC home after 2-year federal drug investigation
Timing on traffic light at busy Fayetteville intersection changed after CBS 17 inquiry
Microsoft bringing 500 new jobs to the Triangle
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps