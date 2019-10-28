LeBron james

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Raleigh mayoral election
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Original
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Trains would fly through Georgia, Carolinas at up to 220 mph
VIDEO: TX therapy dogs in love get ‘married’
Victims of IS attacks warn fight against terror is not over
Monday is National Chocolate Day
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: TX therapy dogs in love get ‘married’
Top Stories
Monday is National Chocolate Day
Top Stories
NASA posts a photo of the sun looking like a giant flaming jack-o’-lantern
Police: Officer shoots son after mistaking him for intruder
Kind strangers save the day after no one shows up for 3-year-old’s birthday party, mom says
Downtown Raleigh road shut down after person found dead on train tracks, police say
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
Red Sox confirm Chaim Bloom is team’s new baseball boss
Top Stories
NC Courage defends NWSL title with 4-0 win over Chicago
Top Stories
Pirates fire GM Neal Huntington, shake front office again
Trump booed at World Series, chants of ‘Lock him up!’ break out
Bon Voyage: Road teams win 1st 5 Series games for 3rd time
Moore gives Chiefs chance in showdown with Packers
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
LeBron james
LeBron James among fire evacuees in California
Trending Stories
Raleigh man charged with murder in Zebulon death investigation, authorities say
Police ID innocent man killed in NC chase following Walmart armed robbery
20 evacuated after fire rips through Durham apartment, officials say; 1 injured
Alert canceled after missing NC teen girl is found
NC mom ‘hysterical, a wreck’ after seeing son hit by car at bus stop
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps